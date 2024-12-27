Hello User
Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy or sell — 24 December 2024

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy or sell — 24 December 2024

Asit Manohar

Stock market today: According to experts, the Indian stock market indices are consolidating within the range of last Friday's big bearish candle.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: The Indian stock market indices ended flat after Thursday's trading session, as gains in shares of Adani Port, Bharti Airtel, and Mahindra and Mahindra were offset by losses in heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and Titan. The Nifty 50 index closed 0.1 per cent higher at 23,750.20 points, compared to 23,727.65 points at the previous market close.

The BSE Sensex closed flat at 78,472.48 points after Thursday's session, compared to 78,472.87 points at the previous market close.

Stock market today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market, Rajesh Bhosale, Technical Analyst at Angel One, said, "Currently, prices are consolidating within the range of last Friday's big bearish candle. As we approach the final days of the calendar year, this consolidation phase will likely persist. The trading range is marked by strong support at 23600–23500, while stiff resistance is observed around 23900–24000. A decisive directional move is expected only upon breaking out of this key zone. Traders are advised to monitor these levels closely and align their strategies accordingly. While the major indices remain range-bound, stock-specific trades present lucrative opportunities for outperformance, warranting continued focus."

On the outlook for Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, "Bank Nifty opened positively, witnessed buying interest during the first hour but succumbed to heavy selling pressure later, closing marginally lower at 51,171. On the daily chart, the index formed a red candle. The 200-Day Simple Moving Average (200-DSMA), placed around 50,560, will act as strong support, while the 100-Day Exponential Moving Average (100-DEMA), around 51,635, serves as a resistance. In the short term, the index will likely consolidate between 50,550 and 51,650, with a breakout in either direction determining its future movement."

Intraday stocks for today

Regarding stocks to buy under 100, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended these six stocks to buy or sell: Dwarikesh Sugar, Zee Media Corporation, BMW Industries, Digicontent, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, and DCW.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks

1] Dwarikesh Sugar: Sell at 57.80, target 55.70, stop loss 59.20; and

2] Zee Media Corporation: Buy above 18.35, target 18.90, stop loss 18.10.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today

3] Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Buy at 80 to 81.50, targets 84, 88, 92, and 95, stop loss 77; and

4] DCW: Buy at 89 to 90.50, targets 94, 98, 102, and 110, stop loss 86.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today

5] BMW Industries: Buy at 54, target 75, stop loss 48 (Closing Basis); and

6] Digicontent: Buy at 58.50, target 100, stop loss 50 (closing Basis).

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
