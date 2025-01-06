Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Following weak global market cues on selling in the US market for five straight sessions, the Indian stock market ended lower on Friday. The Nifty 50 index lost 183 points but sustained above the crucial 24,000 mark. The BSE Sensex nosedived 773 points and closed at 79,170, while the Nifty Bank index crashed 632 points and finished at 50,972. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Media, Oil & Gas, and Consumer Durables led the gainers, while IT, Pharmaceuticals, and Banking sectors faced the most substantial selling pressure. The broader markets showed relative resilience, with the Nifty Mid-cap and Smallcap 100 indices declining by 0.3% and 0.24%, respectively, outperforming the benchmark's 0.76% fall. Market breadth remained positive for the fourth consecutive session, with an advance-decline ratio of 1.13.

Stock market today Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Siddhartha Khemka, Head of Research — Wealth Management at Motilal Oswal, said, "The US manufacturing PMI fell to 49.4 in December from 49.7 in the previous month on account of decline in new orders and an acceleration in input costs. US weekly jobless claims hit an eight-month low as the labour market remains resilient, reinforcing the Federal Reserve's projections for fewer interest rate cuts this year. In the near term, we expect markets to witness stock/sector-specific action based on pre-quarterly business updates released by companies ahead of their Q3 results."

On the Nifty 50 index outlook, Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, said, "The near-term uptrend remains intact for Nifty. A decisive move above Thursday's high (24,226) could open renewed buying participation towards 24,400 to 24,500 levels. Immediate support for the Nifty 50 index is around 23,930 to 23,840 levels."

Asked about the outlook of the Nifty Bank index, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C Mehta, said, “The Bank Nifty index opened on a slightly negative note, saw selling pressure and settled the day on a negative note at 50,989. Technically, the Bank Nifty has formed a bearish candle on a daily scale, indicating profit booking. However, the index is still above trend line support and maintained above the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average (200-DEMA), near 50,500 levels. On the upside, the index is facing resistance near 52,000 levels. As long as the index remains in the range of 50,500-52,000, ongoing consolidation will continue. Either side breakout will set the next direction for Bank Nifty."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 On stocks to buy under ₹100, market experts — Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these six shares: Subex, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, IDFC First Bank, Bank of Maharashtra, South Indian Bank, and Lloyds Engineering Works.

Sumeet Bagadia's stock market recommendations 1] South Indian Bank: Buy at ₹26.96; Target at ₹29; Stop Loss at ₹26; and

2. Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹85.29; Target at ₹92; Stop Loss at ₹82.

Sugandha Sachdeva's intraday stocks for today 3] Subex: Buy at ₹22.80, target ₹24.30, stop loss ₹22;

4] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Sell at ₹59.50, target ₹57.60, stop loss ₹60.70.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 5] IDFC First Bank: Buy at ₹64 to ₹65.50, targets ₹68, ₹72, ₹75 and ₹78, stop loss ₹62; and

6] Bank of Maharashtra: Buy at ₹54 to ₹55 range, targets ₹58.50, ₹62, ₹65 and ₹68, stop loss ₹52.