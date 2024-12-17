Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 17 December 2024

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — 17 December 2024

Asit Manohar

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — SBFC Finance, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Gokul Refoils and Solvent, Fiberweb (India), Peninsula Land, and SPIC

Intraday trading strategy: Experts say concerns persist regarding the US Fed's rate cut trajectory in 2025, even as markets widely anticipate the central bank reducing its rate in its meeting this week.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: Following muted global market sentiments, the Indian stock market ended lower and continued to protect the intraday losses on Monday. The Nifty 50 index lost 119 points and closed at the 24,649 mark, the BSE Sensex shed 433 points and ended at 81,699, while the Nifty 50 index went off 85 points and finished at 53,498. NSE cash market volumes were lower by 12% compared to Friday, the lowest since 26 November. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Nifty Small-cap indices outperformed the key benchmark indices as they rose by 0.77% and 0.64%, respectively.

Intraday stocks to buy today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "After a strong recovery toward the close of last week, Nifty experienced profit booking in the previous trading session, driven by weakness in IT, metals, and financial stocks. The decline in Nifty aligned with a broader slump in Asian equities, triggered by weak Chinese retail sales data for November. The disappointing economic data has heightened expectations for further stimulus measures by China, which could bolster global sentiment in the near term."

US Fed meeting in focus

"Concerns persist regarding the US Fed's rate cut trajectory in 2025, even as markets widely anticipate a rate reduction by the central bank in its meeting this week," Sugandha said.

On the outlook for Nifty today, the SS WealthStreet expert said, "From a technical perspective, the benchmark index is facing minor resistance at the 24,880 level, which appears likely to be breached in due course. The broader trend remains positive, suggesting the continuation of upward momentum, though caution is warranted ahead of the crucial Fed meeting outcome."

Intrada trading strategy

"For today's session, Nifty is expected to find strong support at the 24,600 and 24,500 levels. On the upside, a break above the 24,880 mark could open the door to the psychologically significant 25,000 level," said Sugandha Sachdeva.

Intraday stocks for today

Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities — recommended buying these six shares: SBFC Finance, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, Gokul Refoils and Solvent, Fiberweb (India), Peninsula Land, and Spic.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy today

1] SBFC Finance: Buy at 92, target 94.70, stop loss 90.20; and

2] Motherson Sumi Wiring India: Buy at 62.50, target 64.50, stop loss 61.30.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today

3] Gokul Refoils and Solvent: Buy at 63.50, target 65.50, stop loss 62.50; and

4] Fiberweb (India): Buy at 61.30, target 63, stop loss 60.

Mahesh M Ojha's intraday stocks list

5] Peninsula Land: Buy at 48 to 49, targets 51, 53, 55 and 58, stop loss 45; and

6] SPIC: Buy at 76.50 to 77.50, targets 79, 82, 85 and 90, stop loss 73.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.