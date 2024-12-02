Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Despite the stock market holiday in the US markets, Dalal Street heavyweights attracted strong buying on the last session of November 2024 and helped frontline indices to end higher. After opening with a marginal gain, the Nifty 50 index finished 208 points higher at the 24,122 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 699 points higher at 79,743, while the Nifty Bank index gained 117 points and closed at 52,023.

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 indices continued their upward journey for the sixth day on the trot, gaining by 0.16 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares for six days in a row, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.44 on BSE. Adani group stocks — Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Total Gas jumped as much as 23 per cent following their inclusion in the F&O segment on November 29, 2024.

Intraday stocks to buy today Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The Nifty 50 index appears poised to sustain the positive momentum from the previous session, where the 23,900 mark is acting as strong support on weekly charts. Furthermore, the index has filled a key gap on daily charts at 23,900, which will likely underpin the same. The RSI indicator is also trending higher, signalling further recovery in coming days."

"In the near term, the index faces a hurdle at the 24,150 level. Concerns over renewed portfolio outflows and weaker-than-expected GDP data for Q2 FY25 could be headwinds. However, a decisive breakout above this mark could attract fresh buying interest, propelling the index towards the critical resistance level of 24,350. Supporting this optimistic outlook, the India VIX declined in the previous session, indicating reduced volatility. Moreover, gains across most sectoral indices and expectations of a Santa rally could further bolster bullish sentiments," Sugandha added.

Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, recommended buying these six shares: PSB, Paisalo Digital, Jain Irrigation, Fiberweb (India), IRB Infra, and Sigachi Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy today 1] Punjab & Sind Bank or PSB: Buy at ₹49.50, target ₹53, stop loss ₹47.50;

2] Paisalo Digital: Buy at ₹50.80, target ₹53 49.50.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today 3] Jain Irrigation: Buy at ₹72.23, targets ₹75, ₹78 and ₹80, stop loss ₹68;

4] Fiberweb (India): Buy at ₹57.15, targets ₹59.75, ₹62 and ₹65, stop loss ₹53.80;

5] IRB Infra: Buy at ₹53 to ₹53.40, targets ₹55, ₹58 and ₹62, stop loss ₹48.90; and

6] Sigachi Industries: Buy at ₹53 to ₹54, target ₹57, ₹60, ₹62, and ₹65, and stop loss below ₹50.