Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — Dec 2

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — Dec 2

Asit Manohar

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts recommend six shares to buy today — PSB, Paisalo Digital, Jain Irrigation, Fiberweb (India), IRB Infra, and Sigachi Industries

Stock market today: Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet believes the Nifty 50 index appears poised to sustain the positive momentum from the previous session, where the 23,900 mark is a strong support on weekly charts.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: Despite the stock market holiday in the US markets, Dalal Street heavyweights attracted strong buying on the last session of November 2024 and helped frontline indices to end higher. After opening with a marginal gain, the Nifty 50 index finished 208 points higher at the 24,122 mark; the BSE Sensex ended 699 points higher at 79,743, while the Nifty Bank index gained 117 points and closed at 52,023.

The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 indices continued their upward journey for the sixth day on the trot, gaining by 0.16 per cent and 0.75 per cent, respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares for six days in a row, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.44 on BSE. Adani group stocks — Adani Green Energy, Adani Energy Solutions, and Adani Total Gas jumped as much as 23 per cent following their inclusion in the F&O segment on November 29, 2024.

Intraday stocks to buy today

Speaking on the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "The Nifty 50 index appears poised to sustain the positive momentum from the previous session, where the 23,900 mark is acting as strong support on weekly charts. Furthermore, the index has filled a key gap on daily charts at 23,900, which will likely underpin the same. The RSI indicator is also trending higher, signalling further recovery in coming days."

"In the near term, the index faces a hurdle at the 24,150 level. Concerns over renewed portfolio outflows and weaker-than-expected GDP data for Q2 FY25 could be headwinds. However, a decisive breakout above this mark could attract fresh buying interest, propelling the index towards the critical resistance level of 24,350. Supporting this optimistic outlook, the India VIX declined in the previous session, indicating reduced volatility. Moreover, gains across most sectoral indices and expectations of a Santa rally could further bolster bullish sentiments," Sugandha added.

Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet and Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, recommended buying these six shares: PSB, Paisalo Digital, Jain Irrigation, Fiberweb (India), IRB Infra, and Sigachi Industries.

Sugandha Sachdeva's shares to buy today

1] Punjab & Sind Bank or PSB: Buy at 49.50, target 53, stop loss 47.50;

2] Paisalo Digital: Buy at 50.80, target 53 49.50.

Mahesh M Ojha's stocks to buy today

3] Jain Irrigation: Buy at 72.23, targets 75, 78 and 80, stop loss 68;

4] Fiberweb (India): Buy at 57.15, targets 59.75, 62 and 65, stop loss 53.80;

5] IRB Infra: Buy at 53 to 53.40, targets 55, 58 and 62, stop loss 48.90; and

6] Sigachi Industries: Buy at 53 to 54, target 57, 60, 62, and 65, and stop loss below 50.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.