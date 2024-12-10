Hello User
Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend THESE eight shares to buy today

Asit Manohar

  • Intraday stocks for today under 100: Experts pick these eight shares to buy today — Trident, Vodafone Idea, Oswal Greentech, Rattanindia Enterprises, AMJ Land Holdings, Alok Industries, GMR Airports, and Balaji Telefilms

Stock market today: According to experts, the Nifty 50 index may witness further downside if it trades below the 24,580 level during the intraday session.

Intraday stocks for today under 100: As investors watched this week's IIP and inflation numbers, the Indian stock market continued to trade sideways. The Nifty 50 index ended 58 points lower at the 24,619 mark; the BSE Sensex finished 185 points lower at 81,523, whereas the Nifty Bank index went off 88 points and closed at 53,420. The Nifty Mid-cap and the Nifty Small-cap Indices bucked the trend. The Nifty Mid-cap 100 and the Small-cap 100 Indices rose for the twelfth day on the trot, gaining by 0.50% and 0.19%, respectively. Advancing shares outnumbered the declining shares, where the advance-decline ratio stood at 1.30 on BSE. The Nifty Micro-cap 250 index has registered a fresh all-time high in today's trading session, while the Small-cap 100 index is just a few points away from its all-time high. This indicates strong breadth in the current uptrend. Amongst the sectoral Indices, Nifty Metal, Nifty Consumer durables and Nifty Reality gained the most, while Nifty FMCG, Media and Auto were significant losers.

Intraday stocks to buy today

Speaking on the outlook for the Indian stock market today, Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, said, "After three consecutive weeks of gains, the benchmark index paused at the start of the current week. The strength in the dollar index, underpinned by the resilience of the US economy, has created uncertainty about potential rate cuts by the US Fed in 2025, pressuring domestic markets. Additionally, the Indian rupee weakened to a record low of 84.73, tracking broader weakness in other Asian currencies. Nonetheless, the price action of the headline index indicates that the current pullback represents a healthy correction within a broader positive trend. The index closed above its 200 DEMA last week and retested the level, solidifying the 24,280 mark as a critical short-term support."

On critical pivot levels regarding the Nifty 50 today, Sugandha Sachdeva said, “In the near term, the Nifty may witness further downside if it trades below the 24,580 level during the intraday session. However, any dips will likely present buying opportunities as long as the index sustains above 24,280 on a closing basis. On the upside, the index is expected to test the 24,880 level initially, with the potential to move towards the psychological 25,000 mark in the coming days. Market participants look forward to the domestic and US inflation data scheduled for release this week, likely to provide further directional cues."

Intraday stocks for today under 100

Regarding intraday stocks to buy today, stock market experts — Sugandha Sachdeva of SS WealthStreet, Mahesh M Ojha, AVP — Research at Hensex Securities, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities — recommended buying these eight shares: Trident, Vodafone Idea, Oswal Greentech, Rattanindia Enterprises, AMJ Land Holdings, Alok Industries, GMR Airports, and Balaji Telefilms.

Sugandha Sachdeva's stocks to buy today

1] Trident: Buy at 35.80, target 40, stop loss 32.70; and

2] Vodafone Idea: Buy at 8, target 9.80, stop loss 6.70.

Anshul Jain's shares to buy today

3] Oswal Greentech: Buy at 54.50, target 60.50, stop loss 52.50;

4] Rattanindia Enterprises: Buy at 71.50, target 78.50, stop loss 68.50; and

5] AMJ Land Holdings: Buy at 66, target 72, stop loss 64.

Mahesh M Ojha's small-cap stocks under 100

6] Alok Industries: Buy at 23.50 to 24, targets 26, 28 and 30, stop loss 21;

7] GMR Airports: Buy at 86 to 86.25, targets 88.50, 91 and 98, stop loss 84; and

8] Balaji Telefilms: Buy at 75 to 76, targets 79, 82, 85 and 88, stop loss 73.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
