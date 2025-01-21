Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Experts recommend three shares to buy or sell on January 21, 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Domestic equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty 50 settled higher in the previous session, driven by a strong rally in banking and metal stocks amid firm global cues in the wake of Donald Trump's swearing-in as the 47th US President.

The Nifty 50 ended the session with a gain of 0.61 per cent at 23,344.75, while the Sensex closed at 77,073.44, marking a 0.59 per cent increase from the previous close. The broader market continues to dominate, as the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices outperformed the benchmark indices for the fifth consecutive trading session.

Stock market today Regarding the Nifty 50 index outlook, Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "The Nifty remained volatile before closing at a six-day high, indicating an improvement in sentiment. In the short term, the index might rise towards 23,450. A decisive move above 23,450 could trigger a rally towards 23,800/24,000. Support on the lower end is placed at 23,150."

On the outlook for the Nifty Bank index, Satish Chandra Aluri, Lemonn Markets Desk, said, “Strong earnings from Kotak Mahindra Bank calmed worries over a sharp deterioration in corporate earnings. Markets also likely witnessed some buying interest after back-to-back weekly losses. Bank Nifty rebounded sharply with next resistance on the upside seen around 49,500."

Intraday stocks for today under ₹ 100 Stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended three buy-or-sell stocks: Megasoft Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1.Megasoft: Buy at ₹87, target ₹92.50, stoploss ₹84.80

2.Indian Overseas Bank: Sell at ₹52.50, target ₹49.70, stoploss ₹54.30



Anshul Jain's intraday stocks for today 1.Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd: Buy at ₹81, target ₹85, stoploss ₹79.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.