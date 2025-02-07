Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Three stocks to buy or sell on Friday — 7 February 2025

Intraday stocks for today under ₹100: Despite a gap-up opening, the Indian stock market failed to sustain at higher levels and ended lower on Thursday. The Nifty 50 index lost 92 points and closed at the 23,603 mark, the BSE Sensex went off 213 points and closed at 78,058, while the Bank Nifty index edged 39 points higher at 50,382. The broader markets experienced selling pressure, with the midcap index notably underperforming benchmark indices. The broader market indices showed weakness, with the Nifty Midcap 100 declining 1.26% and the Nifty Smallcap 100 dropping 0.3%. Market breadth remained slightly negative, with the advance-decline ratio at 0.97 on the BSE.

RBI policy meeting in focus Pointing towards the RBI MPC meeting outcome, Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, said, "Market attention now focuses on today's RBI monetary policy committee decision, where expectations are of a 25-basis point repo rate cut along with additional non-rate measures to address domestic liquidity and rupee volatility. The Nifty Bank index managed marginal gains, reflecting optimism around the anticipated rate cut."

On the outlook for the Nifty 50 index, Devarsh Vakil of HDFC Securities said, "Despite the recent correction of over 200 points from its peak of 23,807, Nifty's short-term trend remains bullish as it holds above its 11- and 20-day exponential moving averages of 23,446 and 23,428, respectively. A sustained break above 23,800 could push the index toward the 24050-24100 resistance zone, while the 23400-23450 range serves as key support."

Speaking on the outlook for the Bank Nifty today, Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta, said, “Bank Nifty opened with a gap up, faced resistance on a higher level, and finally settled the day on a marginally positive note at 50,382 levels. Technically speaking, the Bank Nifty has formed a small red candle near its previous resistance point of 50,600. On the downside, immediate support for the Bank Nifty is near 50,000. Thus, the index is expected to consolidate in the 50,000-50,600 range in the short term. A breakout in either direction will further set the next move for the index.”

Stocks to buy under ₹ 100 Regarding intraday stocks for today under ₹100, stock market experts Sugandha Sachdeva, Founder of SS WealthStreet, and Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment and Securities, recommended these three shares: Lloyds Engineering Works, Dhani Services, and NMDC.

Sugandha Sachdeva's buy or sell stocks 1] Lloyds Engineering Works: Buy at ₹74, target ₹76.40, stop loss ₹72.40; and

2] Dhani Services: Sell at ₹79.60, target ₹77.40, stop loss ₹81.

Anshul Jain's share to buy under ₹ 100 3] NMDC: Buy at ₹65, target ₹70, stop loss ₹63 (Closing Basis).

