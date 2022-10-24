Intraday trading for Diwali Muhurat session: Key things that you should know4 min read . Updated: 24 Oct 2022, 01:45 PM IST
- Muhurat trading has made Diwali happier in last 11 out of 15 sessions
Diwali Muhurat trading strategy 2022: As leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE are gearing up for an hour Muhurat trading session from 6:15 to 7:15 PM on Monday, stock market experts have advised fresh traders to remain cautious as the session is expected to remain highly volatile. Stock market experts suggested intraday traders to maintain strict stop loss and know their pivot levels while taking any position. They went on to add that traders should look at shares from banking, IT, capital goods and manufacturing segments as they are likely to outperform Samvat 2079.