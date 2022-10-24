Intraday trading for Diwali Muhurat session: Key things that you should know

Unveiling pivot levels ahead of Muhurat trading session today, Rahul Sharma, Director, Head - Technical & Derivative Research at JM Financial Services said, "Nifty is at a crucial inflexion point of 17,600 above which we can expect an aggressive price action with targets of 18,000 to 18,100 in this week. Nifty Futures have witnessed long addition of around 12 per cent in the last two trading sessions while Bank Nifty has witnessed long addition of around 10 per cent. Generally, whenever we witness such addition, markets tend to move in a decisive way. Position sizing guide is advised to be at Large as expect good momentum above 17,600."

