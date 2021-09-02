Inventor sold whiskey-flavored toothpaste, talking toilets

One of his biggest hits was the Little Black Box, introduced in the late 1950s. Retailing for $5, it was a box about 3 inches high with an on-off switch. When people turned it on, a small green hand emerged to turn the switch back to off. “It really does nothing," Mr. Poynter assured the Cincinnati Enquirer. “We figured it as a limited-appeal item in the novelty field, never as a mass-market thing." It sold in the millions.