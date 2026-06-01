Inflation risks aren’t a crisis, investors can still earn double-digit returns: Invesco CIO

MUMBAI: Investors should not mistake rising energy prices and inflation risks for signs of an economic crisis, according to Taher Badshah, chief investment officer at Invesco Mutual Fund, who said corporate earnings have remained resilient despite growing concerns over commodity costs and geopolitical tensions.
“There could be some hiccups over the next couple of quarters, particularly as the full impact of higher energy and commodity prices flows through, possibly by September,” Badshah said.
He added that investors can still earn healthy double-digit returns with lower volatility than a pure equity strategy if fund managers are able to navigate and rotate effectively across asset classes.
Edited excerpts:
Foreign investors continue to sell, while domestic sentiment appears mixed. How do you assess the current market environment?
There are challenges, particularly around energy costs and inflation, but this is not a crisis situation or an economic collapse. In fact, earnings delivery has remained strong over the last two quarters, including the current season. There could be some hiccups over the next couple of quarters, particularly as the full impact of higher energy and commodity prices flows through, possibly by September.