Invesco exits Zee Ent; sells entire stake for ₹1,004 cr at ₹204.5 per share1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 08:33 AM IST
- Invesco has offloaded the shares in the Mumbai-based media and entertainment firm through its arm OFI Global China Fund LLC
US-based investment company Invesco has divested its entire 5.11 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for ₹1,004 crore via an open market transaction at an average price of ₹204.50 per share on Monday. Shares of ZEEL settled 2.11 per cent lower at ₹203.80 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trade.
