Invesco exits Zee Ent; sells entire stake for 1,004 cr at 204.5 per share

US-based investment company Invesco has divested its entire 5.11 per cent stake in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) for ₹1,004 crore via an open market transaction at an average price of ₹204.50 per share on Monday. Shares of ZEEL settled 2.11 per cent lower at ₹203.80 apiece on the BSE in Monday's trade.

