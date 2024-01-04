Invesco raises valuation of IPO-bound Swiggy for second time to $8.3 billion
By the end of this month, Invesco held 28,844 shares in Swiggy, with a total value of $147.6 billion. This equates to a valuation of $8.3 billion for the investment.
Invesco, a US-based asset management company (AMC) , has recently raised the valuation of food delivery aggregator Swiggy to $8.3 billion, for the second consecutive time, regulatory filing said.
