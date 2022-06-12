Invest in stocks, ETFs in just few clicks at ICICI Bank. Here's how

Invest in stocks, ETFs in just few clicks at ICICI Bank. Here's how2 min read . 10:35 PM IST
- ICICI Bank is offering a hassle-free experience of investing in theme-based baskets of Stocks/ETFs with just a few simple clicks using its iMobile Pay app.
The capital market is a vast investment pool with a host of instruments available to invest your hard-earned money. Investors can park their money in instruments such as stocks, bonds, mutual funds, index funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and options. To invest in the capital market, an investor would require to have a Demat account linked with their bank account. Private sector lender, ICICI Bank offers hassle-free investment with just a few simple clicks.
Step 1: Log in to your ICICI Bank iMobile Pay App
Step 2: Under the Invest & Insure section, click on Demat/Stocks.
Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. Click on the first option 'Invest in Stocks' to choose the desired portfolio.
Step 4: Then click on 'View' to check the composition of the portfolio.
Step 5: Once you have found your desired portfolio. You can click on Buy to proceed and authenticate with details like 'Date of Birth' or Permanent Account Number (PAN).
Step 6: After that, you will have the option to choose from the LUMPSUM or Set SIP radio button. And then enter the investment amount.
Step 7: Once everything is added, Click on 'Order Now'
Step 8: You will receive a pop-up message on the screen that read "Your One Click Portfolio Best of both the worlds submitted successfully." Click on 'Ok'.
Watch here, the simple ways to invest in stocks/ETFs.
Stocks are ordinary equity shares that a listed company publicly issues on exchanges for investors to raise funds and meet its long-term expenses. Investors gain part ownership in the company when they purchase a uni of equity shares. These shares are listed on BSE and NSE.
Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) are funds that are traded just like stocks on exchanges and replicate the performance of a stock index. They offer diversification and are low-expense investment solutions.