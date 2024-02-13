Investec sees 90% probability of a market correction in 2024; check top stock picks
Given the outperformance of large-cap (23 percent) and mid-cap (58 percent) stocks in the past year, brokerage house Investec believes the probability of a correction (10 percent drawdown) in 2024 is high.
The Indian market has outperformed major global markets in the last one year as well as in the past decade. Given the outperformance of large-cap (23 percent) and mid-cap (58 percent) stocks in the past year, brokerage house Investec believes the probability of a correction (10 percent drawdown) in 2024 is high.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started