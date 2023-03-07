Invested in Vedanta, Adani group stocks? Nithin Kamath has this lesson for you

Investing in stock market needs a lot of home work in pre-investment stage while finalising a stock for investment. A good number of stock market investors look at the valuations and sentiment in regard to the stock at the time of investment. In fact a good number of investors overlook higher valuations of a stock if market sentiments are bullish on that stock. We have seen that happening in post-Covid rally with Adani group stocks whereas various other over valued stocks like Vedanta, Tata Power, DLF, Avenue Supermarts, etc. have found no problem in attracting buying interest of investors in recent years.

