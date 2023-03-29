Investing for the long term? Five growth stocks to consider

These stocks have the potential to reward shareholders on the back of strong earnings growth.

Despite positive odds, fundamental research must not be ignored.

But before you go all in, you must consider a variety of factors, such as the company's financial health, industry trends, and competitive landscape.

For investors willing to hold on to their investments for the long haul, growth stocks can offer an opportunity for significant returns.

Investing in growth stocks is a popular strategy for achieving long-term wealth creation . While growth stocks can be volatile in the short term, they frequently have strong fundamentals and high future growth potential.

The promoters hold a large part of the business, around 53.5% of it as the per the latest shareholding pattern.

The PLI incentive augurs well for the business and will lead to margin expansion over the long term. Moreover, the lack of competitive intensity, in India and abroad, that manufactures differential assemblies, will further stimulate growth.

The company boasts a strong order book on the back of its research and development team that leaves no doubt that the company can continue to develop new products and service a large order book.

The prospects of the business look healthy.

This phenomenal growth comes from market share gains in the starter motor business and secured long-term orders with customers, especially in electric vehicles.

The business has done well in the past five years, with sales and net profit multiplying 4 and 5 times, respectively. This has bolstered returns, which stood at 18% in the financial year 2022.

The company is among the top ten players globally in the differential bevel gear market based on overall volumes supplied to PVs, CVs and tractors.

Sona BLW is among India's leading automotive technology companies . It designs, manufactures and supplies highly-engineered, mission-critical automotive systems and components.

Last on our list is Sona BLW Precision Forgings.

The promoters only hold a 34.1% stake in the business. However, a large part of the balance belongs to institutional investors, whose share has been increasing over past two years.

The company is adding new customers from the Middle East, marking the next leg of growth in business. Moreover, it can drive significant long-term growth from a ramp-up in production-linked incentives (PLI) from new segments such as refrigerators, wearables, IT, etc.

While the business has suffered in the past year led by slower progress in the mobile market and a lacklustre performance in the consumer electronics and lighting industries, it is well-poised to expand in the long term.

Despite expanding aggressively in a highly capital-intensive industry, Dixon Technologies has refrained from piling debt on its books. The debt-to-equity ratio in the financial year 2022 is 0.3 times.

This has allowed the business to yield strong returns, with the 5-Yr average RoE at 23.2%.

The business has performed admirably in the last five years. While the revenue has multiplied 3.5 times, the profit is up three times.

While the company hasn’t developed a brand of its own, its long-term contracts with some of the most well-recognised brands like; Samsung, Xiaomi, Panasonic, OnePlus, and Philips, give them an enviable edge.

Dixon is a multinational electronics manufacturing and services company. Its core competence lies in manufacturing consumer electronics used daily like televisions, washing machines, smartphones, LED bulbs, battens, downlighters, and CCTV security systems.

Fourth on our list is Dixon Technologies.

The promoters are well-invested in the business, holding 59.9% of it.

Apart from this, the company has patented a lot of its technology and built a patent portfolio with 20 patents across India, the US and Singapore, hoping to benefit from it in the long term.

They have also expanded into AI and machine learning solutions, confident of the increased adoption of artificial intelligence in the digital advertising space.

The next leg of growth is to stem from an expansion in the customer base. The company's customer base has expanded to include some of the big names in India and the world over, such as McDonald's, Apollo, Byjus, Swiggy, Zee5, etc.

The business is expected to generate shareholder value over the long-term as well.

The company does not distribute dividends to its shareholders. The cash generated is used for acquiring tech companies and investments in subsidiaries, a common practice amongst IT firms.

The revenue and net profit has multiplied significantly in the past 5 years.

The business has done well, led by several acquisitions and enhancing mobile penetration in the country.

In the digital advertising segment, the company competes with InMobi, a global mobile advertising and discovery platform and other giants in this field, such as Google Ads and Facebook Ads.

Affle is a leading mobile marketing and advertising technology company that offers a range of digital solutions to businesses. While 70% of the total revenue stems from international business, the balance 30% comes from domestic.

Third on our list is Affle India.

The promoters hold a large part of the business, around 55%.

Bajaj Finance’s long-term target is to continue growing its AUM at 25% while maintaining sturdy return ratios. The growth will come from existing verticals in tandem with new ones, such as microfinance, commercial vehicle loans and tractor loans.

But this doesn’t take away from the fact that the business is intact and well-poised to grow over the long term.

However, the stock has underperformed the markets in the past few months, simply because investors and analysts expected a better quarterly update from the company.

Bajaj Finance’s forte has been the use of data analytics . The company uses artificial intelligence in its financing scheme. This has allowed the business to expand while retaining its credit quality.

The company has also increased its profitability. The 5-year CAGR net profit stood at 20.1%. The 5-Yr average return on equity (RoE) stood at 18.6%.

This is admirable as it indicates the company has kept risks at bay while expanding the business.

The private lender’s advances have grown over 2.4x in the last five years. The net non-performing assets (NPAs) have remained steady, in the range of 0.30-0.4% from the financial year 2018, the lowest in the industry.

The business has been growing well.

In personal financial services, the company focuses on a relatively lower income group as compared to retail banks that focus on the high networth individuals.

Bajaj Finance competes with banks and NBFCs for traditional retail (mainly personal /consumer loans and mortgages) and certain non-retail lending products.

Bajaj Finance is the largest NBFC (non-banking financial company) in India. The lender boasts an AUM (assets under management) of over ₹2 tn. Its portfolio is geared towards retail and consumer/mortgage finance, accounting for over 80% of the AUM.

Next on our list is Bajaj Finance.

The company plans to drive growth by expanding its market share across categories through various customer push strategies in licensed territories.

Despite being in the industry for more than three decades, the company is constantly expanding its capacities to meet higher demand expectations. This includes greenfield expansion in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, as well as brownfield expansion at six plants in India.

This stellar performance comes from market share gains and an improvement in the contribution of non-carbonated drinks. It is likely to continue in the long-term.

The company's net debt-to-equity ratio has fallen precipitously from 1.5x to 0.82x in the past five years and the current interest coverage ratio stands at 3.2x.

The business has enjoyed a great run over the past five years. While the revenue is up 17.4%, the profit is up by 74.8% on a 5-Yr CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) basis. This has expanded the return on equity (RoE) which stands at a 5-Yr average of 17.5%.

Varun Beverages offers end-to-end execution capabilities from manufacturing, distribution and warehousing, customer management, and in-market execution, whereas PepsiCo offers brands, concentrates, and marketing support.

The company works on a franchisee model with a license for 17 states and two union territories in India. This is in addition to certain international markets.

Varun Beverages manufactures, sells and distributes soft drink products under trademarks and brands owned by PepsiCo. These include both; carbonated and non-carbonated beverages.

First on our list is soft-drink giant Varun Beverages.

And so, with this in mind, we highlight and study five growth stocks with great potential for long-term gains.

Growth stocks are stocks of companies that have expanded faster than their counterparts in terms of sales and or profits. They usually enjoy an attractive feature, such as a strong brand value or an economic moat, that helps them achieve such a feat.

So what exactly are growth stocks?

Growth stocks can allow investors to participate in the country's economic progress while reaping benefits from innovative companies.

Investing in growth stocks in India has gained traction over the past few years as the country's economy has expanded rapidly.

