Investing in a global stock fund? Find out where the fund manager is from

To determine whether a fund manager was overweight or underweight for their country or region, we compared their holdings to the weightings in the global MSCI ACWI index. For instance, the index has a 61.3% weight in U.S. stocks. If a U.S.-based global fund manager was allocating 62.3% of a portfolio to U.S. companies, this would mean the manager was overweight by 1 percentage point in U.S. equities; if the same fund manager was allocating 60.3% of the portfolio to U.S. companies, this would mean an underweighting of 1 percentage point.