Amid increasing interest from Indian retail investors in the foreign stock markets specially US markets, a lot of platforms have emerged to allow to invest directly in US stock market. These platforms make it easy for investors to invest in popular US stocks like Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, commonly called as FAANG stocks. There is no minimum investment size and retail investors can invest as low as $1 for high priced shares by making investment in less than one stock.

ICICI Securities, Axis Securities, Matertrust, Winvesta, Vested Finance are some of the broking platforms that have recently launched the global investing services. Online brokerage firm Zerodha was also planning to offer US stocks on its trading platform but its plans got delayed due to Covid19 disruptions.

ICICI Securities, Axis Securities, Matertrust, Winvesta, Vested Finance are some of the broking platforms that have recently launched the global investing services. Online brokerage firm Zerodha was also planning to offer US stocks on its trading platform but its plans got delayed due to Covid19 disruptions.

These platforms do not charge any brokerage. Some of them also provide professionally curated portfolios and theme based baskets. With these platforms, investors get an easy access to diverse asset classes like global stocks, global bonds, REITs and treasury bonds.

Right from account opening, broking, portfolio monitoring and statements, everything happens digitally.

These platforms offer basic plan and premium plan. By paying a fees under the premium plan, investors can get access to additional services. For an instance, Axis Securities premium plan allows zero account opening fees, zero brokerage, and one-year free withdrawal benefits. Winvesta provides a bigger list of stocks and ETFs to choose and invest. Their premium customers also get to invest in international multi-currency account and thematic investments.

According to Vested Finance, "similar to retail investors in the US, the FAANG+M (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, Google, and Microsoft) stocks are very popular. This popularity might be warranted since these stocks have shown resilience towards the impact of the global lockdown and have been the primary drivers of the S&P 500’s recovery."