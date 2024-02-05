Investing in India? Options and regulations for foreign investors
Foreign investors can invest in Indian shares through the foreign portfolio investment (FPI) route, with no restrictions on investing in Indian companies. However, FPI investments are subject to certain disclosure requirements and taxes.
India's stock markets have become the fourth largest in the world, overtaking Hong Kong's, as investors flock to a fast-growing alternative to China's floundering stock indexes.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message