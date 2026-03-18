The Indian stock market is in a clear downtrend. We had barely taken a breather from harsh tariffs, and now we find ourselves caught up in the consequences of a war.
Smallcap stocks fall from the peak. Is this the buying zone?
SummaryKeep smallcap stocks on your watchlist. Buy them when the share price offers a good margin of safety in terms of valuations.
The Indian stock market is in a clear downtrend. We had barely taken a breather from harsh tariffs, and now we find ourselves caught up in the consequences of a war.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More