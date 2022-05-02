Investment adviser’s stock market formula paid dividends

Her investment method has proved reliable, said Mark Hulbert, founder of the Hulbert Financial Digest, which tracks the performance of investment advisory newsletters. His data show that the average annual return for her method from the beginning of 1986 through the end of 2002 (when she sold her business) was 12.3%, compared with 10.8% for the Wilshire 5000 total market index, with dividends reinvested. The method also is “reasonably straightforward and simple," he said, so individual investors can easily follow it.

