The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has narrowed the scope of securities/ investment products on which investment advisors (IA) can give their advice, essentially impacting an advisor’s ability to act in a fiduciary capacity and give holistic advice to clients.

Sebi has in a recent guidance letter said that registered investment advisors (RIAs) cannot earn commission by recommending fixed deposits (FDs) to their advisory clients.

This comes after Guardian Capital Investment sought an informal guidance from the regulator on various advisory aspects.

“The growth of the IA industry will be impacted if the regulator narrows down the role of what an IA can do," said a lawyer with a private law firm on condition of anonymity.

“Sebi has not restrained IAs from advising on FDs but clarified that advisors should not collect commission from such products," said Suresh Sadagopan, managing director, Ladder7 Wealth Planners Pvt Ltd.

Guardian Capital, a registered investment advisor, informed Sebi that, given the interest rate scenario, the company found that FDs of certain banks and non-banking financial companies offer better interest rates compared to debt-based mutual funds. They make better investment recommendations for clients looking for debt investments. However, there are no such FDs available in regular mode of investing, it said.

“In this scenario, it makes more sense for us to advise FDs with regular mode of investments so that clients are not charged excessively (as there is no option of lower direct fees charged by the bank). For such products, can we advise an advisory client with regular mode and earn commissions from the product manufacturer, as that is more favourable for the client?" it asked.

The regulator responded that the IA shall advice direct plans (non-commission based) on products only and not on regular mode.

In these plans a client can directly buy products from the financial services company websites, while a regular plan is what a person buys through an advisor, broker, or distributor. In a regular plan, the mutual fund company pays a commission to the intermediary. This is then recovered as an expense from the plan.

Under the Investment Adviser Regulations 2013 of Sebi, advisers who have registered have taken a fiduciary responsibility. This means that RIAs will need to act in the best interest of the client.

“One of the concerns is that right now we need products that are commission free. At present, FDs, bonds and non-convertible debentures do not come under Sebi’s ambit. Sebi cannot dictate to other regulators that they should come up with non-commission-based products. However, Sebi is now working towards a super regulator wherein all the things under financial services ambit will come under one regulatory framework" Sadagopan said.

The investment advisory firm also asked Sebi if advisory services such as financial planning can be provided to distribution clients without charging any fee.

Sebi said that an IA should ensure segregation of advisory and distribution clients before onboarding them.