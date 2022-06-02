Investment advisers cannot sell commission-based FDs to clients: Sebi

“One of the concerns is that right now we need products that are commission free. At present, FDs, bonds and non-convertible debentures do not come under Sebi’s ambit. Sebi cannot dictate to other regulators that they should come up with non-commission-based products. However, Sebi is now working towards a super regulator wherein all the things under financial services ambit will come under one regulatory framework" Sadagopan said.