Investment industry loves active ETFs. You probably shouldn’t.
Jon Sindreu , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Oct 2024, 06:12 PM IST
SummaryLaunches of active exchange-traded funds are outnumbering passive ones by about three to one. The performance record isn’t great.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For most investors, exchange-traded funds are synonymous with passive investment. The asset-management industry is trying to change that—and likely not for the better.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less