Investment industry loves active ETFs. You probably shouldn’t.

This is why, in the 2010s, there was a surge in launches of “smart beta" ETFs that screened indexes with preset rules, ranging from a simple equal-weighting of stocks to tilting allocations toward multiple “factors" that are supposed to be exceptions to the “efficient market hypothesis" and generate excess returns. ETFs have since expanded to become a wrapper for all sorts of strategies, including ESG—investing based on environmental, social and corporate-governance criteria.