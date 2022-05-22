Investment mistakes to avoid in hard times

To conclude, diversification was and continues to remain the most basic rule at the heart of investing. Or as the old cliché goes, don’t put all eggs in one basket. The realization of how important this cliché is sets in only when things start to go wrong, as they have with stock prices and the crypto crash in the recent weeks. If you had bet all your money on stocks and cryptos, you would be in trouble right now. If you had spread it across, stocks, mutual funds, fixed deposits and gold, the value of your investment would have taken some beating, but you would still be sleeping reasonably well at night. And what is possibly more important than that?

