Invest 100% in stocks? Be aware of the bull market’s investing myths
Vivek Kaul 9 min read 18 Sep 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Summary
- Many finfluencers have highlighted the recent performance of the stock market to build a case for 100% investment in stocks—no PPF or fixed deposits needed! But their calculations can be deceptive. What do they hide?
Mumbai:Mairaa could hear Bryan Adams’ Summer of 69 as soon as she opened the door to her apartment. She knew that Vivaan, her husband, only played Summer of 69 on loop when he was feeling a tad down.
