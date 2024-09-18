Invest 100% in stocks? Be aware of the bull market’s investing myths

“Yes. But there is a sleight of hand in this calculation. What I did not tell you is that from the end of February 2020 to 23 March 2020, a period of a little over three weeks, the NSE 500 fell by a third or 32.4% to be exact, once the world started to recognize the real dangers of the pandemic. If you calculate the returns from the end of February 2020 to 16 September 2024, it works out to 23.3% per year, which is also pretty good, but nowhere as good as 35% per year."