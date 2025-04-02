Investment word of the day: Compounding — what is it, how does it work and more

Most investors are often curious about how much they will earn from a sum of money invested over a period of time or whether they will only make gains with the initial investment. This is where the concept of compounding becomes important.

What is compounding? Compounding is a financial concept that describes the process of earning interest on both the principal amount and accumulated interest over a period of time. It refers to the ability of the base amount invested to grow in the long term with regular interest additions.

How does compounding work — an illustration For instance, you invest ₹10,000 in a company. After one year, the shares of the company rose 10 per cent, and the value of your investment now becomes ₹11,000. Let's assume that in the next year, the shares of the company again rose 10 per cent. Now, the value of the investment stands at ₹12,100. Hence in the second year, your investment grew by ₹1,100 instead of ₹1,000 in the previous year. This process continues as the amount invested multiplies with the principal amount.

What is the formula for compounding? Here's the formula for calculating compound interest:

A = P(1 + r/n)^(nt)

In the formula mentioned above,

A = future value of the investment, it will include interest as well

P = principal amount or the initial investment

r = annual interest rate

n = number of times that interest is compounded every year

t = total number of years the money has been invested in