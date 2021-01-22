Investment-grade bonds stumble on rising yields

Investment-grade bonds stumble on rising yields2 min read . 11:32 AM IST
- Tightening spreads give investors little cushion against rising U.S. Treasury yields
Investment-grade corporate bonds have been among the poorest performers in debt markets this year and rising U.S. Treasury yields are stoking worries that worse has yet to come.
Investors who hold bonds from highly rated companies lost about 0.90% on average this year through Jan. 20, according to a Bloomberg Barclays bond index reported by FactSet. That compares with a 0.63% return on high-yield bonds and a 0.10% performance from municipal debt.
