Investor appetite dwindles for blue-chip bond funds amid losses
- Flows into investment-grade bond funds dropped by almost 50% at the end of March
Individual investors might finally be losing their taste for investment-grade bond funds after taking near-record losses in the first quarter of the year.
Flows into the asset class hit their lowest level last week in about five months, according to data from Refinitiv Lipper, and some investors are bracing for net outflows.
