Indian stock market could remain subdued in the short term, here is why

Indian stock market could remain subdued in the short term, here is why2 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:49 AM IST
India's stock market is expected to remain subdued in the near term due to global and domestic factors. Concerns such as high food inflation and the risk of El Nino could impact consumer prices and demand, says Vinod Nair of Geojit
The stock market has exhibited a subdued tone over the last 1 ½ months, characterized by a decreasing threshold with a negative slope and a minor consolidation ranging from 3-4%. This muted trend is expected to continue in the near term due to both global and domestic factors.
