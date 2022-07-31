Investor confidence will return gradually: Kaushal Shah

While recession is a concern, it seems that we are nearing the end of the shocks and the markets are now primarily focusing on fundamental factors rather than technical factors. With this, we may see investor confidence gradually come back. Near-term activity will likely be driven by follow-on trades. Given the headwinds, IPOs are currently selective and limited to scaled and differentiated stories. Additionally, while valuing companies, investors are building in a pricing cushion for managing uncertainties and volatility. Markets will provide select windows for launch like in late April and early May 2022, where five large IPOs got done.