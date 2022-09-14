Investor wealth erodes by 76,197 crore as markets halt 4-day winning streak

Markets halted a four-day winning streak by entering into a volatile tone on Wednesday amidst feeble global cues. Although, Sensex crossed over the 60,600 mark -- the highest in five months, sentiments turned bleak as investors carried a sharp selloff in IT stocks that showed vulnerability over recession fears. However, banking and metal stocks limited the loss. Nifty 50 too had inched closer to the 18,100 level, however, shied away as volatility added to woes. Due to selling pressure in the market, investors lost nearly ₹76,197 crore of their wealth on Dalal Street in a day.

