Investor wealth erodes 7 trillion as markets tumble for second day in a row

"Markets traded under pressure on F&O expiry and the sentiment was downbeat from the beginning, citing subdued global cues and the continuous uptick in covid cases in India. Though the benchmark tried to recoup losses in the latter half, selling pressure at the higher levels pushed the bulls on the backfoot" said Ajit Mishra, Vice-President - Research, Religare Broking Ltd.

