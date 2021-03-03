Investor wealth jumps 9.41 lakh crore in 3 days of market rally

Since March 1, the market capitalisation of the BSE-listed companies has zoomed by ₹9,41,131.42 crore to reach ₹2,10,22,227.15 crore on Wednesday. During this time, the Sensex has risen by 2,344.66 points or 4.77 per cent, while the Nifty has added 716.45 points or 4.93 per cent.