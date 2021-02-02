Investor wealth jumps over 10.48 lakh cr in two days of Budget-driven market

New Delhi: Investor wealth zoomed over ₹10.48 lakh crore in two days as Budget-driven market euphoria continued to charge bulls on Tuesday.

The BSE benchmark jumped 1,197.11 points or 2.46 per cent to close at 49,797.72 on Tuesday. During the day, it zoomed 1,553.87 points to 50,154.48.

Tracking the extremely positive investor sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped ₹10,48,253.99 crore to ₹1,96,60,898.02 crore in two days of market rally.

On Tuesday, the m-cap of BSE-listed companies advanced by ₹4,14,184.32 crore. Investors became richer by over ₹6.34 lakh crore on Monday as markets gave a big shout-out to the Budget 2021-22.

Cheering the Budget proposals, the BSE benchmark Sensex zoomed 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to close at 48,600.61 on Monday.

This was the best Budget-day gain for the markets since 1997, analysts said.

"It has been a picture perfect rally in the last two sessions with the broader indices clocking record Budget day gains and extending them today as well. Although some profit-booking can be expected, but we expect stock-specific action to continue," said Rahul Sharma, Head Technical and Derivatives Research, JM Financial Services.

On Tuesday, at the BSE 1,755 companies advanced, while 1,184 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

"Budget 2021 was a dream Budget which brought with itself a remarkable rise in Nifty-50, the highest in the past 10 years. Such buoyancy in the market might be momentary but this Budget truly caters to revive the Indian economy which plunged to nadir amidst the pandemic.

“No new COVID tax/cess or no increase in wealth or other direct taxes also amused investors. Overall, the Budget truly hit the mark since there wasn't anything negative from a consumer or industrial perspective," Umesh Mehta, Head of Research, Samco Securities said.

According to Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities, it has been a great Budget in the current pandemic. Market has given a clear thumbs-up.

"No tinkering on taxes, including personal tax and a giant leap of divesting two state-run banks and opening up of market by making way for the LIC IPO and foreign ownership in insurance companies has been a welcome move and the primary reason for the rise in the stock market," he stated.

SBI was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart on Tuesday, rising up 7.10 per cent, followed by UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, L&T and Bharti Airtel.

The FM presented an unprecedented Budget against the backdrop of a pandemic-induced economic slowdown. The Budget was very progressive in proposing a sharp uptick in government expenditure to boost economic growth, said Ajay Menon, MD and CEO, Motilal Oswal Financial Services (Broking and Distribution).

In the broader market the BSE midcap and smallcap index gained up to 2.26 per cent.

All sectoral indices also closed on a positive note.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

