Mumbai: Investor wealth has jumped ₹9.41 trillion as markets extended its gaining streak to the third session on Wednesday led by financial stocks and vaccine optimism.

In the last three session, market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies surged 4.69% to ₹210.22 trillion.

The benchmark index, Sensex rallied 2344.66 points or 4.78% in three sessions while the Nifty gained 716.45 points or 4.93%.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said "In a bullish signal, the Nifty has filled the down gap made on 26 February, though it took longer for the gap to be filled. Now the all-time high of the Nifty is in sight being barely 186 points away. With momentum on its side, there may not be too many impediments in Nifty achieving this over the next few days"

BSE Mid cap index and BSE Small cap index gained points 298.62 and 279.05 points respectively to a record closing of 20,883.90 and 21,085.29.

Market breadth was positive with 1,830 stocks ending higher against 1,176 ending lower on BSE. 165 stocks were unchanged.

Number of shares rising to their 52-week highs stood at 342 against 33 touching their 52-week lows. Tracking the positive sentiment in the market, 329 stocks hit their upper circuits against 197 falling to their lower circuits, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $34.94 billion in equity and are net sellers of $6.29 billion in debt markets respectively since the beginning of fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors sold ₹1.40 trillion in stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via