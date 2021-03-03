Investor wealth jumps 9.41 trillion in three trading sessions

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities said "In a bullish signal, the Nifty has filled the down gap made on 26 February, though it took longer for the gap to be filled. Now the all-time high of the Nifty is in sight being barely 186 points away. With momentum on its side, there may not be too many impediments in Nifty achieving this over the next few days"

