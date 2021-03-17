Investor wealth tumbles 5.55 tn in four days of market plunge

MUMBAI: Investor wealth dropped by ₹5.55 trillion in four days of market fall triggered by weak global trends and fears of second coronavirus wave hitting the overall economy.

In four days, investors have lost ₹5,55,401 crore wealth. At close of trade on Wednesday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies was at ₹2,03,71,252.94 crore.

Fag-end selling pulled down the BSE's key bellwether index by 562.34 points or 1.12% on Wednesday. Markets erased all its early gains, tracking weak global cues and finally closed at 49,801.62. Collectively, in the last four days, Sensex fell 1,477.89 points and the broader index, Nifty fell 453.50 points.

"Indian benchmark equity indices fell for the fourth straight day longest streak in a month ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy statement later tonight.

"A dovish than expected Fed statement tonight could result in a gap up opening, but whether Nifty is able to hold such a gain will be crucial to watch," according to Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.

Among the 30-share pack, 26 companies closed the day with losses led by ONGC, NTPC, Sun Pharma, SBI, IndusInd Bank, Reliance, Bajaj Auto and Dr Reddy's, tumbling in the range of 2-5%.

From the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap fell by 2.28% and 2.12%, respectively.

Market breadth was negative with 2,148 stocks ending lower against 837 ending higher on BSE. 140 stocks were unchanged.

Number of shares rising to their 52-week highs stood at 198 against 44 touching their 52-week lows. Tracking the negative sentiment in the market, 275 stocks hit their upper circuits against 315 falling to their lower circuits, respectively.

Foreign institutional investors have net bought $36.91 billion in equity and net sold $7.07 billion in debt since the beginning fiscal year, while domestic institutional investors have net sold ₹1.42 trillion worth of stocks, according to data on the exchanges.

