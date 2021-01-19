OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Investor wealth zooms 3.41 lakh cr as markets witness massive buying
The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 834.02 points or 1.72% to close at 49,398.29. (Photo: PTI)
The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 834.02 points or 1.72% to close at 49,398.29. (Photo: PTI)

Investor wealth zooms 3.41 lakh cr as markets witness massive buying

1 min read . Updated: 19 Jan 2021, 07:08 PM IST PTI

  • Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 3,41,846.01 crore to 1,96,19,149.34 crore
  • In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 2.31%

NEW DELHI : Investor wealth grew by 3.41 lakh crore on Tuesday as markets made a dashing comeback after two days of losses.

The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 834.02 points or 1.72% to close at 49,398.29.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Following the upbeat sentiment, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumped 3,41,846.01 crore to 1,96,19,149.34 crore.

"Bulls took control after two days of the massive selloff, tracking positive cues from Asian markets and in expectation of a bigger US stimulus to keep the liquidity alive," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, gaining 6.80%, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T.

HDFC and Reliance Industries were the most significant contributors to the benchmark index gain.

All BSE sectoral indices closed with gains, with realty, metal, power, capital goods, industrials and finance indices gaining up to 4.04%.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 2.31%.

On the BSE, 2,102 companies advanced, while 901 declined and 143 remained unchanged.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout