Will investors flock to agri-stocks after the Budget?
SummaryThe general feeling is that agriculture is becoming more connected to the bigger consumption story. But moving forward, we could see some action in the smaller, more specific areas of the agricultural sector.
The Union budget on Saturday spelt out a series of measures to support agriculture and related activities, brightening prospects for companies operating in these sectors. Stocks of several companies rose after the announcements, and analysts expect agriculture to remain a key theme for investors.