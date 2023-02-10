Investors are all for ESG. Except, that is, when times are tough

The study focuses on the periods immediately before and after the pandemic hit worldwide in early 2020. It sheds light on the way that external shocks that wreak havoc on investors’ financial stability and income, rather than internal weaknesses in specific market sectors, can trigger selling pressure. While some pundits had worried publicly that a “green bubble" might come to a messy ending, the outflows studied by the two professors came in response to a global pandemic that may still be reshaping our views of risk and return.