Investors are betting corporate earnings have turned a corner

Within the S&P 500, the third-quarter earnings in the health-care group are expected to hold up best, edging down only 0.5% from a year earlier, followed by small declines for the utilities, information-technology and consumer-staples groups. The tech sector has led the gains in the benchmark index this year with a rise of 31%, while the health-care and staples groups have notched more modest increases of 6.3% and 4.5%. Utilities are down 1.8% for the year.