Investors are flocking to the stock market’s discount rack

No one will ever confuse Medallion for one of the so-called Magnificent Seven tech companies. But after months of trading in response to the latest economic and geopolitical headlines, the mosaic of stocks that comprise the market are beginning to flash their differences. And individual investors like Goodman are taking note, eschewing megacap tech stocks for undervalued, and overlooked, potential gems. Yes, investors and analysts say, it is fun—and possibly rewarding—to pick stocks again.