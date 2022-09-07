Investors are forgoing crash insurance in options market

Traders aren’t betting on an extreme market move—known as a tail risk or black swan event—either. The Nations TailDex, which measures the demand for high-payout options tied to such a crash, is also signaling calm. The index has yet to close above 15 since mid-June, after averaging nearly 21 on a daily basis last year and spiking to 56 in March 2020 during the Covid-19 market shock.

