Investors are in a bad mood. This time, they might be right.

Investors, however, are behaving as if things are about to get much worse. U.S. Treasury yields are coming down, caused by “worries about signs of slowing U.S. growth," according to investment managers at Janus Henderson Investors. The yield on the 10-year Treasury ended the week at 4.3%, after rising above 4.8% as recently as January. And there were areas of concern in the jobs report, including a jump in the number of people working part-time for economic reasons. It could be a red flag for the economy if employers are relying on part-time workers instead of filing more full-time slots.